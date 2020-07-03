CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Windsor Mill, Windsor Mill Shooting

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl was injured in Windsor Mill on Friday night after she was struck in the head with an unknown object, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said that it could have possibly been a gunshot that injured the child.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at The Glens at Diamond Ridge when the child was walking home, according to police.

Police said when the child arrived home, she told her mom and was taken to the hospital. She was conscious and alert when speaking.

There are no suspects at the moment, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Police originally reported that the incident was a shooting.

WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner will have more on this story at 11. We will bring you more details as they become available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply