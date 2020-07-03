WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl was injured in Windsor Mill on Friday night after she was struck in the head with an unknown object, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said that it could have possibly been a gunshot that injured the child.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at The Glens at Diamond Ridge when the child was walking home, according to police.

Police said when the child arrived home, she told her mom and was taken to the hospital. She was conscious and alert when speaking.

There are no suspects at the moment, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Police originally reported that the incident was a shooting.

