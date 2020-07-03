Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead in a early morning house fire in Baltimore city.
Firefighters responded to a two-story rowhome in the 3500 block of East Fairmount Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they could see smoke and fire showing from the second floor. As firefighters put ut the blaze, they found an unconcious person on the second floor.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The cause of death with be determined by the medical examiner’s office and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.