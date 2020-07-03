Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire and rescue teams are on scene after a call came in about a person being injured along the Prettyboy Reservoir, Hemlock Trail.
The injured person is unable to walk about one mile down the trail near the 20400 block of Gunpowder Road.
The person has been located and has non life-threatening injuries.
Update: #BCOFD // Overland Rescue// Patient has been located and has non life threatening injuries. Crews still working to identify best route to extricate the patient. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 3, 2020