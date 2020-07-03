BALTIMORE (WJZ) — El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen is among the latest restaurants in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, El Bufalo will be closed for a thorough, deep cleaning, sanitization and fogging,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
“While the health and safety of our guests is paramount, we know they can dine with us in a safe environment given our strict adherence to capacity, safety measures and service protocols. Due to HIPAA rules and expectations of privacy, we can offer no additional information and have no additional comments. We will keep you informed of our intended reopening,” the restaurant added.
Related Coverage:
- 3 Canton Restaurants Temporarily Closed Due To Employees Testing Positive For COVID-19
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Earlier this week, three restaurants in Canton Square announced they will temporarily close for cleaning after employees tested positive for coronavirus.
On Facebook, Lee’s Pint and Shell, Cowboy Row and Looney’s Pub all wrote they would close their doors for the safety of employees and customers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.