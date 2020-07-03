CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home in Anne Arundel County Friday morning, the county’s fire department said.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Kimberly Lane in Glen Burnie’s Ferndale area.

All of the home’s occupants made it out safely.

It took nearly 30 firefighters around 25 minutes to bring the flames under control.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

