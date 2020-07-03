Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home in Anne Arundel County Friday morning, the county’s fire department said.
The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Kimberly Lane in Glen Burnie’s Ferndale area.
@AACoFD on Location Working Fire 1200 Block of Kimberly Lane, Ferndale section of Glen Burnie. One cat rescued. All occupants out safely. 28 firefighters working 25 minutes to bring under control. pic.twitter.com/ruU2pBuYBG
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 3, 2020
All of the home’s occupants made it out safely.
It took nearly 30 firefighters around 25 minutes to bring the flames under control.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.