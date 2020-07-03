BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to the July 4th holiday weekend!
For the holiday, except slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, which will top out in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.
There will be a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thundershower in a few spots as well, but it doesn’t appear at this point to be anything major or long lasting.
By Sunday, warm temperatures and lots of sunshine will once again boost our temperatures back above 90 degrees, but no rain is expected.
At the Atlantic beaches, highs will only reach the upper 70’s both Saturday and Sunday and a slight chance of a shower by later Saturday, is the only fly in the ointment downyocean!
Have a safe, and I mean safe, weekend and practice social distancing and please wear a mask!
Let’s show the nation how good Maryland is regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks, Bob Turk!