BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The start of the 2020 MLB season is right around the corner, and the Orioles are gearing up their campaign.
The team held its first practice since Spring Training ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team took the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday. They took batting practice and worked on fielding and pitching drills.
MLB Announces Plans To Start 60-Game Season For 2020
After their brief “Summer Camp”, the season is set to begin at the end of July.
The regular season is anticipated to begin on July 23-24. MLB has submitted a proposed 60-game schedule to the MLBPA to review. It has not yet been finalized.
To limit travel distances, teams would play a majority of games against their division opponents.