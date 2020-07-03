CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color! A Special Tribute to Carl Reiner
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fourth of July, July 4th, Local TV, Maryland National Guard, Maryland National Guard Army Band, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While some local Fourth of July events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still get your fill of patriotic songs!

It’s all thanks to the Maryland National Guard’s 229th Army Band!

The band will share a performance Saturday on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced the group to cancel their traditional Fourth of July performances, they still wanted to show off their love for America.

Roughly 30 members came together Thursday at the Warfield Air National Guard Base to record a line up of songs that they could share with everyone for the holiday!

Comments

Leave a Reply