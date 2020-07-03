Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While some local Fourth of July events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still get your fill of patriotic songs!
It’s all thanks to the Maryland National Guard’s 229th Army Band!
The band will share a performance Saturday on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
While the coronavirus pandemic forced the group to cancel their traditional Fourth of July performances, they still wanted to show off their love for America.
Roughly 30 members came together Thursday at the Warfield Air National Guard Base to record a line up of songs that they could share with everyone for the holiday!