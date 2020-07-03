FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating two separate suspected impaired driving crashes that happened in the same area less than three hours apart Thursday night.

Maryland State Police troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a crash on northbound I-270 near the 28 mile marker.

Several witnesses told police they had seen a black Jeep strike a motorcycle and flee the scene.

The victim is identified as Joshua Teskey, 54, of Louisville, Kentucky. Teskey was taken by medevac to Shock Trauma where he later died as a result of his injures.

The driver of the Jeep is identified as Brandon Alas Roque, 23, of Brunswick, Maryland. Troopers located him a few miles from the scene at a gas station on Route 85, Buckeystown Pike.

Roque was taken into police custody. Troopers are investigating whether alcohol, speed and/or distraction were contributing factors in the crash. Charges are pending, police said.

Around 11 p.m., as troopers were clearing the area from the motorcycle crash, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade drove down the embankment to the right of the lane closures.

Troopers said they saw the Cadillac Escalade strike five cars that were traveling on the shoulder. It then hit the guardrail before overturning onto the right shoulder where it came to rest.

One of the vehicles struck by the Cadillac was propelled into the lane closure where troopers were investigating the motorcycle crash.

The passenger, identified as Alexander Alfaro Amaya, 21, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade is identified as Steven Alfaro Amaya, 20, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Amaya was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene. Troopers on the scene said they detected signs of impairment.

Amaya was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the Frederick Barrack for processing. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The investigation into both of these incidents is active and ongoing.