By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The long July 4th weekend will be hot, with Friday set to be the hottest day of 2020 so far.

Temperatures across Maryland on Friday will reach the mid-90s to even the upper 90s, with Baltimore set to hit 98 degrees!

On Independence Day, high temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, but while the temperatures will be slightly lower, the humidity will ramp up, making things feel quite muggy. Sunday’s highs will likely stay around the 90-degree mark as well.

Parts of the state have a chance of seeing some scattered thunderstorms, with the best chance for rain coming on Sunday. Most of the state, though, will likely stay dry; none of the next few days will be a washout.

The warmer weather sticks in the region for at least the next seven days; highs are expected to top 90 degrees every day for the next week.

