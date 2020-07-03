CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting in Odenton early Thursday morning as Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke.

Adeleke, of Silver Spring, was shot in the upper body around 12:45 a.m. while in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive.

He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and later died, police said.

Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. They have not released information about a possible suspect or motive but called the investigation “very active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

 

