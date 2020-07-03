ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting in Odenton early Thursday morning as Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke.
Adeleke, of Silver Spring, was shot in the upper body around 12:45 a.m. while in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive.
He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and later died, police said.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. They have not released information about a possible suspect or motive but called the investigation “very active and ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.