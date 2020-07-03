Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After six years in business, the Pen & Quill restaurant in Baltimore’s Station North neighborhood will close on Friday, the restaurant announced.
On its Facebook page, the restaurant’s management thanked customers for their support.
“Over these six years we have been lucky enough to host your engagements, wedding receptions, baby showers, fundraisers, late-night friend catch ups, post-movie reviews, pre-show cocktails, waiting on a train snacks, and all the bits in between. We have celebrated and commiserated right along side you. We hope, that in some small way, our being here has helped to make your day a bit brighter,” the post reads.
The post did not give a reason for the closure.