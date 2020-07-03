BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have identified the two officers involved in a shooting inside a northeast Baltimore home early Wednesday morning.
Police Officer Eduardo Ortiz-Delvalle and Police Officer Avery Torand fired at a 33-year-old man inside a home in the 5800 block of Falkirk Road after he allegedly pointed a gun at one of the officers. The man was experiencing a behavioral crisis and the 911 caller, a family member, said the man had been previously diagnosed with a mental health disorder.
Officer Ortiz-Delvalle has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department since May 2017 and Officer Torand since May 2019.
The officers were called out to the home around 3:25 a.m. on July 1. When they arrived they encountered the man in the basement of the home and tried to de-escalate the situation. While they were speaking to him, police said he pulled out a gun.
That’s when the officers fired, striking the man multiple times.
They immediately tried to help him until medics arrived. The man is in critical, but stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and are reviewing the body camera footage.