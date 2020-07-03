CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
MIDDLETON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an apparent house party early Friday in Frederick County.

The Maryland State Police said in a news release that troopers and deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. to a report of a loud house party in Middleton. Shortly after, another call came to dispatchers reporting a shooting.

Authorities said that upon arrival, they saw a crowd of about 50 people leaving a three-story house.

Inside, officers found the gunshot victim with a wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital.

Investigators who worked the scene found no gun. They are working to find witnesses. By morning, no suspect had been identified.

