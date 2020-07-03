CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland, are searching for two suspects in two separate assaults in the beach community on July 1.

The first assault happened around 2:08 a.m. Wednesday near 7th Street and the Boardwalk. Police did not provide information about the assault, including whether anyone was injured.

Both suspects are also wanted in an assault later that morning around 7:20 a.m. near 4th Street.

The second assault left one man with unspecified injuries. Police told WJZ he was able to transport himself to an area hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, police said they had identified the suspects, but on Friday they said they have yet to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-723-6610 or email JSmithhart@oceancitymd.gov.

