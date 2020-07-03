OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland, are searching for two suspects in two separate assaults in the beach community on July 1.
The first assault happened around 2:08 a.m. Wednesday near 7th Street and the Boardwalk. Police did not provide information about the assault, including whether anyone was injured.
Both suspects are also wanted in an assault later that morning around 7:20 a.m. near 4th Street.
The second assault left one man with unspecified injuries. Police told WJZ he was able to transport himself to an area hospital for treatment.
On July 1, 2020 at approx 2:08 am Ocean City officers handled an assault that occurred in the area of 7th St and the Boardwalk. The suspects were also involved in an additional assault that occurred on July 1, 2020 at 7:20 am at 4th Street. Images of the suspects are below. pic.twitter.com/tx2WTOHsXe
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) July 3, 2020
On Thursday, police said they had identified the suspects, but on Friday they said they have yet to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-723-6610 or email JSmithhart@oceancitymd.gov.