ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland declined again Saturday as the total number of positive cases in the state topped 69,000, data from the state health department shows.

In total, 69,341 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized in the state due to the virus dropped by a dozen from Friday to 410. Of those, 267 are acute care cases and 143 are intensive care cases.

The state has also surpassed 700,000 total COVID-19 tests conducted; as of Saturday, 704,450 tests have been run. Of those, 504,001 came back negative.

As of Saturday, 3,111 Marylanders have died due to the virus. Another 125 are believed to have died because of it.

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 208 (17) Anne Arundel 5,239 (201) 8* Baltimore City 7,857 (334) 10* Baltimore County 8,234 (459) 21* Calvert 419 (26) 1* Caroline 322 (3) Carroll 1,156 (112) 2* Cecil 490 (28) 1* Charles 1,430 (85) 2* Dorchester 192 (5) Frederick 2,546 (113) 7* Garrett 13 Harford 1,176 (60) 3* Howard 2,637 (85) 6* Kent 200 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,082 (710) 38* Prince George’s 18,940 (665) 23* Queen Anne’s 240 (19) 1* St. Mary’s 652 (51) Somerset 87 (3) Talbot 147 (4) Washington 695 (29) Wicomico 1,087 (41) Worcester 292 (16) 1* Data not available (23)

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,113 10-19 3,637 (1) 20-29 10,349 (17) 1* 30-39 12,969 (42) 5* 40-49 12,240 (98) 3* 50-59 10,864 (242) 13* 60-69 7,745 (504) 12* 70-79 4,893 (758) 18* 80+ 4,531 (1,428) 73* Data not available (21) Female 35,925 (1,525) 65* Male 33,416 (1,586) 60*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 19,874 (1,258) 46* Asian (NH) 1,333 (121) 6* White (NH) 13,709 (1,324) 65* Hispanic 18,524 (346) 8* Other (NH) 3,392 (35) Data not available 12,509 (27)

