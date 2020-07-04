WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A group of D.C. firefighters and EMT’s who have recovered from COVID-19 are now helping dozens of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The recovered first responders have been donating plasma as part of a study happening at MedStar Washington Hospital.
Doctors are using the antibody-rich plasma to treating patients struggling with COVID-19.
The hope is that with the antibodies will help jump-start patients’ immune systems.
So far, 250 patients throughout the MedStar system from D.C. to here in Baltimore have received donated plasma.
If you want to become a potential donor, please click right here.
