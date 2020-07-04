BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four women were injured in a quadruple shooting overnight in southwest Baltimore, city police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Woodington Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four women, ranging in age from 25 to 47, with gunshot wounds.
The victims include a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, a 36-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body, another 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm.
All four were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment; police did not provide information about the extent of their injuries or their conditions.
Officers believe all four women were outside when an unknown person shot them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
