GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Greenbelt, Maryland, early Saturday morning.
Greenbelt City police were called to the 6100 block of Breezewood Drive shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man outside the location suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.
First aid was rendered on the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.
Initial investigation indicates that this was not a random event and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.