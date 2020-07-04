Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video posted on social media Saturday shows protesters pulling down Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.
The statue is located along Eastern Avenue.
The video shows protesters using rope to pull down the statue before throwing it into the Harbor.
Baltimore’s Columbus statue gets dumped in the harbor pic.twitter.com/ZwuNcqAH6d
— J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) July 5, 2020
Protesters can be heard in the video cheering as the statue was thrown into the water.
Police told WJZ that they are aware of the incident.
Statues of Columbus have been torn down in other major cities across the U.S. amid recent protests.