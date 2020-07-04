CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; Total Cases Top 69K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christopher Columbus statue, Inner Harbor, Little Italy, Local TV, Protests, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video posted on social media Saturday shows protesters pulling down Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.

The statue is located along Eastern Avenue.

The video shows protesters using rope to pull down the statue before throwing it into the Harbor.

Protesters can be heard in the video cheering as the statue was thrown into the water.

Police told WJZ that they are aware of the incident.

Statues of Columbus have been torn down in other major cities across the U.S. amid recent protests.

Comments

Leave a Reply