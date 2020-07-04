BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Videos posted to social media Saturday show protesters pulling down Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus near Little Italy and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.
The statue was located along Eastern Avenue in downtown Baltimore.
The videos show protesters using rope to pull down the Columbus statue. Then they dragged it down a flight of stairs and over brick pavers before throwing it into the Harbor.
Baltimore’s Columbus statue gets dumped in the harbor pic.twitter.com/ZwuNcqAH6d
— J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) July 5, 2020
Protesters can be heard in the video cheering as the statue was thrown into the water.
Police told WJZ that they are aware of the incident but that roads in the area were blocked off. Protesters blocked off several streets during Fourth of July protests around Baltimore.
The statue was dedicated to the City of Baltimore by the Italian American Organization in October 1984.
This demonstration comes during a nationwide call to remove confederate monuments and statues of other controversial historical figures.
Statues of Columbus have been torn down in other major cities across the U.S. amid recent protests.
Protesters also gathered by Baltimore’s Washington Monument Saturday to ask officials to defund the police.
The agenda:
1. Disinformation – MSM
2. Demoralization – dumbed-down population
3. Destabilization – threats of violence
4. Destruction – currently taking place
This was in little Italy?
When I attended college back in the 1980’s, it was well known protesters faced immediate gun violence, if not a few broken bones, the second they crossed over into the neighborhood.
Times have changed… for the worse.
Wow….. Why are all these white people trying to destroy our History?…. Out of sight, out of mind….Once it’s out of mind, we are doomed to repeat it…Is that the goal?…Bring back Slavery?
why are all these Demoncrats/Globalists/Marxists so Racist?
YOU CAN NOT DESTROY HISTORY!
STATUES ARE NOT HISTORY.
REMOVING A STATUE DOES NOT CHANGE HISTORY.
REMOVING A STATUE DOES NOT CHANGE HISTORY BOOKS.
STUDENTS STILL HAVE TO STUDY AMERICAN HISTORY.
THE PEOPLE DEPICTED IN THE STATUES WERE THE RACIST & SLAVE OWNERS NOT THE PEOPLE REMOVING THEM. (That looked like people of many racial groups working together.)
THEY ARE NOT TRYING TO DESTROY THE COUNTRY, JUST OFFENSIVE STATUES.
Did removing all the statues of Hitler make the effects of the Holocaust go away? They are not trying to end America they are trying to change it. The time has come to remove offensive statues and that will not change what those people did.. Columbus did not “discover America” he discovered Caribbean islands. There were already millions of indigenous people there. At this point many historians agree the Vikings were here hundreds of years before Columbus.
so, the angry mob gets to decide what is offensive to society/the community as a whole? i have no issue with statues being removed from public spaces, but not at the hands of the self righteous, self appointed morality police. if it’s so offensive, why not put it to a community vote as to whether or not a statue stays or goes?
sorry, you don’t get to decide for everyone else and destroy public (or private property) just because you personally take offense to something, or don’t agree with it.
what happens when that same mob now decides that “fill in the blank” is offensive?
So where is the MAFIA when you need them?
I wonder why a statue of a person who never stepped foot on mainland America’s is being blamed for so many things that happened long after they lived.
TWISTED that these anarchists behave like this, PATHETIC that slimy left-winger and spineless right politicos let them get away with this, and DISGUSTING that some whites have been bamboozled into feeling guilty about their skin color. Most people of ALL colors are decent people, just trying to survive and support their families. And to respond to @THE TRUTH, the Vikings are irrelevant. The key fact is that Columbus made three (3) trips to North America. In other words, he repeated the extraordinary journey and his settlements led to the development of the United States. So Columbus IS indeed a significant historical figure. QUESTION: On the subject of the abominable practice of slavery, name a country that has NOT had slavery and/or discrimination of certain groups. And there are even countries that have slavery TODAY and severely discriminate against various groups (i.e. Middle Eastern Muslim-dominated cultures and China). So spare us all the hypocrisy about the U.S. being such a horrible place. At least we are working to correct our problems.