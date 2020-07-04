CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; Total Cases Top 69K
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A “We Back the Blue” rally was held in Towson on Saturday.

Supporters, officers and their families chanted and sang the National Anthem.

Organizers said they hoped the march would bring people together to support first responders.

They also said they believe in the “value and integrity of every human life, including the men and women who wear the police uniform.”

This event follows a “We Back Blue” march last month in Washington D.C. which sparked similar gatherings across the country.

