Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 100 block of S. Monroe Street around 2:15a.m. early Saturday morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.  The first victim is described a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The second victim is a 35-year-old female who had more serious injuries from the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Homicide detectives are still actively investigating this deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.   You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

  1. Bill Smiths says:
    July 4, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I am sure glad the BLM protester will be out there protesting this violence……oh…no,,,, wait they are all over at Vince’s crab house protesting over a silly Facebook comment…….my bad.

