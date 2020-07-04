Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 100 block of S. Monroe Street around 2:15a.m. early Saturday morning for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim is described a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The second victim is a 35-year-old female who had more serious injuries from the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Homicide detectives are still actively investigating this deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
I am sure glad the BLM protester will be out there protesting this violence……oh…no,,,, wait they are all over at Vince’s crab house protesting over a silly Facebook comment…….my bad.