MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Five people are injured in an apartment fire in Middle River earlier Sunday afternoon, including three firefighters.
The three-alarm fire was called out around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 9900 block of Dehavilland Way. When trucks arrived, heavy fire was showing from the back of the building but a crowd outside the burning building started throwing things at the firefighters’ vehicles, according to officials.
They then called the police for backup, who arrived, and firefighters starting fighting the fire once the crowd was under control.
Twenty four of the building’s units were affected by the fire, with 16 of them heavily damaged, officials said. The fire was contained to the upper floors.
Several people are displaced, however, the exact number is not known at this time. The Red Cross has been notified.
Baltimore County Fire Department Press Information Officer Nicholas Tyson urged the public not to interfere with emergency crews.
“Please, step back and let us do our jobs,” Tyson said. “Please do not hinder the lifesaving efforts of our crews as we try to prevent further destruction,”
Two civilians were injured, and three firefighters were as well; two shoulder injuries and two heat-related.
