BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a 16-year-old, are injured after a shooting on Presstman Street in Central Baltimore, police say.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Presstman Street at 6:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a 36-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenage boy, who were both taken to hospitals for treatment.
Shortly after, a third shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, walked into an area hospital.
Investigators believe the victims were in the 500 block of Presstman Street when they were shot. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation due to the severity of the victims’ injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.