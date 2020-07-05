BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said called destruction and vandalism of public property “completely unacceptable,” after videos of the removal of Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus near Little Italy were posted to social media Saturday.

The videos showed protestors removing it and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.

The statue was located along Eastern Avenue in downtown Baltimore.

“While we welcome peaceful protests and constructive dialogue on whether and how to put certain monuments in context or move them to museums or storage through a legal process, lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of public property are completely unacceptable. That is the antithesis of democracy and should be condemned by everyone, regardless of their politics. Baltimore City leaders need to regain control of their own streets and immediately start making them safer.” Gov. Hogan said.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said in a statement that he supported Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous community, but cannot support Columbus.

“I suggested that the last administration remove this statue when they removed the Confederate monuments. I support Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous community. I cannot, however, support Columbus.” Scott said.

A man said he felt bad for Italian Americans in Baltimore and tried to pull the statue back up with his truck on Sunday, until the strap broke.

A man said he felt bad for Italian Americans in Baltimore and tried to pull the statue back up with his truck on Sunday, until the strap broke.

A spokesman from Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said the mayor has instructed the police commissioner to arrest those involved if they are able to identify anyone, and he does not agree with “the defacing of the statues nor the destruction of property,”