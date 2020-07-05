Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After two days of painting, the mural of Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter is finally finished.
The mural expanded across two basketball courts in Annapolis.
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police more than 600 miles from Maryland, in Louisville, Kentucky. But she will be memorialized in Annapolis with a mural that you’ll be able to see from outer space.
The artwork was made possible by organizations like Future History Now, the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.
The mural was designed in a way that a team of volunteers, regardless of their background, could work on it.