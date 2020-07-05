ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man from North Carolina was shot and killed while another man was injured at a party in Annapolis on Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Police responded at around 12:40 a.m. to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive in Annapolis for a shooting at a party on Sunday.

Officers encountered a large crowd of people who were at the party. Officers found a man, identified as 19-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr., from North Carolina, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Patrol units tried to resuscitate him until they were relieved by paramedics.

Beasley was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said evidence indicates his death is a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Mr. Beasley to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Officers then found a second 19-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Several interviews were conducted as the crime scene was processed for evidence.

The Anne Arundel County Police is aware that members attending the party have information concerning the shooting death of Mr. Beasley and the attempted murder of the other 19-year-old man.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.