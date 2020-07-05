SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are seeking more information on a homicide in Anne Arundel County after a woman allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death on Sunday.
Anne Arundel County police responded to the 1700 block of Meade Village Road in Severn at around 12:52 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight happening.
When officers arrived they found a man with trauma to his upper body. The responding officers gave aid until paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim, identified as Larry Bennett Dorsey, 42, no fixed address, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Throughout several interviews at the crime scene, detectives learned Dorsey was intoxicated and told to leave his ex-girlfriend’s home on several occasions but would then return shortly after.
Evidence from the scene indicated his ex-girlfriend armed herself with a knife and confronted Dorsey. During the confrontation, 33-year-old Shantel Dakeisha Brooks stabbed Dorsey in the chest and the left arm, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medial Examiner performed an autopsy on Dorsey and listed his cause of death as multiple stab wounds with the manner being homicide.
Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Although an arrest has been made, police are still urging anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.