COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Greenbelt woman was killed in a shooting inside a College Park, Maryland shooting.
Tyesha Henry of Greenbelt was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in the 9100 block of Baltimore Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on July 5.
Prince George’s County police say she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects involved.
College Park is home to University of Maryland’s main campus. This shooting was off-campus.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0032023.