ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A man in Annapolis was stabbed to death overnight, police said Monday morning.
Officers responded at 1:07 a.m. Monday morning to the 1000 block of Baywind Drive for an injured person. There they found a man outside who was bleeding from an apparent stab wound.
The victim, identified as Deontrae Matthews, 34, of Annapolis, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center but later died of his injuries.
Detectives are investigating this as an apparent homicide, and say this is an active and fluid investigation. They urge anyone with any information to contact their detectives at 410-260-3439.
You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.