TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — After “significant response” from residents applying for assistance from Phase One of Baltimore County’s Eviction Prevention Program, County Executive Johnny Olszewski is allocating another $1 million to support residents struggling to pay rent and other housing expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new funding will supplement the previous $1 million to help households at risk of losing their current housing when the moratorium on evictions is lifted.

The county is also allocating an additional $2 million in Community Development Block Grant- Coronavirus funds for Phase Two of its eviction prevention efforts.

In June, the county issued an RFP to enter into grant agreements with eligible community-based organizations to address homelessness and expand eviction prevention efforts through subsistence payments and security deposits.

“Families across Baltimore County are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic, and it’s critical that we help as many of those families as we can. These additional funds will help more families avoid homelessness and provide a bridge while they get back on their feet,” Olszewski said. “We will continue to identify ways to provide resources that help our families weather this storm.”

Applications for Phase One of the program have closed. The county expects it will help at least 800 households.

The original $1 million for this phase of the Eviction Prevention Program came from the County’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and Emergency Assistance to Families with Children through the Department of Social Services. The additional funds will come from the County’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

