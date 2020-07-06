BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore emergency room doctor said he’s “concerned” about the coronavirus patients he’s seeing because while the number of hospitalizations has declined, those who are coming into his emergency room are “very sick.”

Dr. Chandresh Shelat with Sinai Hospital said ER traffic isn’t slowing down and patients are coming in with a long list of problems, including COVID-19.

“It’s not what it was in April, so we have seen a decrease in the amount of COVID patients coming in, but the ones that are coming in are very sick,” he said.

Statewide, more than 69,000 Marylanders have tested positive for COVID-19, but the number of hospitalizations sits at just over 400. The number of positive test results is also down.

Baltimore resident Surinder Sachar said he’s seen some people loosening up when it comes to the virus.

“I think we are doing pretty well. I can definitely see that people are getting a little more lax,” he said.

Seven restaurants in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood have temporarily closed in recent days after at least one worker at each tested positive.

As people head outdoors for summer activities, Shelat warns people need to take the virus seriously to avoid spreading it.

“If we don’t continue to social distance, wear masks, do the things that we were doing previously, washing hands, being vigilant, we may see an uptick in the cases,” he said.

