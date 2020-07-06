BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews retrieved most of the Christopher Columbus statue Monday morning after it was thrown into Baltimore’s harbor late Saturday.

Protesters tore down the statue that stood along Eastern Avenue in Little Italy Saturday.

Digging & Rigging coastal crane service crews still out here retrieving parts of Christopher Columbus statue from the Inner Harbor. I’m told one diver is in the water getting one more piece of the statue. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QG1vwIVpur — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 6, 2020

The crew used a pulley tool as well as divers to get out most of the pieces of the statue. They are currently trying to find the last pieces.

On Sunday, several people from the Little Italy community tried to retrieve the statue with a rope, but were unsuccessful.

“I’m a little disappointed that the rope broke,” Tony Injeian said.

READ MORE:

HAPPENING NOW:

Crews retrieving pieces of the Christopher Columbus statue from the Inner Harbor. The statue was destroyed and dragged into water by protesters over the weekend. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JBfMxWBSLy — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 6, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan said these actions “should be condemned by everyone.”

The mayor asked the police commissioner to arrest anyone involved if identified and he does not agree with “the defacing of the statues nor the destruction of property.”