FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Renters in Frederick won’t have to worry about their rents increasing during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to an ordinance the city’s Board of Aldermen passed late last week.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously to prohibit rent increases while Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency is in effect or within 180 days after it ends.
Landlords also can’t charge late fees or keep security deposits for renters who are late on their rent amid the pandemic. If they violate the ordinance, landlords could have to pay a fine, the city said.
Baltimore’s city council passed similar legislation in May.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.