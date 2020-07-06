Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old northeast Baltimore man is wanted on five counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a quintuple shooting in Fells Point on June 13, city police said Monday.
Police identified Kyle Thomas as the suspect in the early morning shooting on July 1, according to a news release. He is currently being sought.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 700 block of South Broadway Street. Five people ranging in age from 21 to 28 were injured.
Anyone who knows where Thomas is should call police at 410-637-8970, Metro Crime Stoppers or 911.