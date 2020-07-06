Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the head in broad daylight Monday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Around 7:30 a.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Wilkens Avenue for a reported shooting.
When they arrived they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are currently on scene speaking to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.