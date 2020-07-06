PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Fire officials now say 21 people- including two children- were injured after a large tree fell on a garage in Pasadena causing it to collapse with them inside.
Firefighters responded to the 911 call at around 5:22 p.m. reporting a large tree had fallen onto the detached garage where over 20 people were inside seeking shelter when a storm hit the area.
The group was attending a child’s birthday party outside.
The first arriving firefighters found several injured patients who had been able to get out of the garage. However, six patients were still trapped. Firefighters rescued three patients quickly and the remaining three were extracted after within 45 minutes.
The patients’ ages ranged from two years old to 78-years-old. One of the adults has critical injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.
Six patients had serious injuries while the other 14 have minor injuries, officials said.
The injured were transported to four area hospitals- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, John Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center