By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches were issued for parts of Maryland Monday.

A flash flood watch was issued for Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Cecil counties through 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worchester counties and Baltimore City until 11 p.m.

The heat wave continues in Maryland with temperatures in the 90s. Monday’s heat index will also reach 100.

Maryland Weather: Hot & Humid, Heat Index Will Make It Feel Like It’s 100 Degrees

Meteorologist Tim Williams says there’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms every day this week.

