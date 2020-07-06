BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches were issued for parts of Maryland Monday.
A flash flood watch was issued for Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Cecil counties through 9 p.m.
Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening along I-95 may lead to flash flooding.@wjz pic.twitter.com/gAEzH7qZhQ
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 6, 2020
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worchester counties and Baltimore City until 11 p.m.
A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* has been issued and remains in effect until 11pm tonight. @wjz pic.twitter.com/owZbcnx98B
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 6, 2020
The heat wave continues in Maryland with temperatures in the 90s. Monday’s heat index will also reach 100.
Maryland Weather: Hot & Humid, Heat Index Will Make It Feel Like It’s 100 Degrees
Meteorologist Tim Williams says there’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms every day this week.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne's, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot and Wicomico County in MD until 11:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 6, 2020