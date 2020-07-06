Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland.
A flash flood watch was issued for Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Cecil counties through 9 p.m.
Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore, Prince Georges, and Anne Arundel County in MD until 9:00pm Monday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 6, 2020
The heat wave continues in Maryland with temperatures in the 90s. Monday’s heat index will also reach 100.
Meteorologist Tim Williams says there’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms every day this week.