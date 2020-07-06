CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Near 70K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Flash flood watch, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland.

A flash flood watch was issued for Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Cecil counties through 9 p.m.

The heat wave continues in Maryland with temperatures in the 90s. Monday’s heat index will also reach 100.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says there’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms every day this week.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply