BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– It’s going to be a hot & humid this week in Baltimore as a heat wave hits the region.
Monday’s high will be 93, but the heat index will make it feel like it’s 100 degrees.
Meteorologist Tim Williams says a heat wave means temperatures will be over 90 degrees for three days in a row. That is expected to be the case this week.
The hottest normal high of the summer is 87 degrees, but the next five days are forecasted to be around 90, Williams said.
He reminds folks to stay hydrated and to take breaks if working outdoors.
The “Dog Days of Summer” are supposed to be from July 22 to August 22.
They are the most hot & humid days of the year. But this week will easily match the discomfort of that stretch, Williams said.
For the next seven days, there’s also a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.