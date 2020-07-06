CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Near 70K
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 15,000 BGE customers in Maryland are without power after severe storms rolled through the state Monday evening.

As of 9:20 p.m., BGE reported a total of 14,714 customers without power, nearly 9,000 in Baltimore County alone. By 9:45 p.m., that number climbed to 15,215.

More than 3,300 customers in Baltimore and 2,841 in Anne Arundel County are also in the dark Monday night.

The area is still not in the clear; flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings continue for parts of the state.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for:

  • Baltimore County until 10 p.m.
  • Carroll County until 10 p.m.
  • Prince George’s County until 10 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Prince George’s County until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and for southeastern Baltimore County until 1:30 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties until midnight Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worchester counties and Baltimore City until 11 p.m.

The storms are moving very slowly, leading to rainfall rates of more than four inches per hour in parts of the region.

The heatwave continues in Maryland with temperatures in the 90s. Monday’s heat index will also reach 100.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says there’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms every day this week.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

