Comments
WATTSVILLE, VA. (WJZ) — A Minotaur IV rocket is scheduled to launch July 15 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and if you’re on the East Coast you might be able to catch a glimpse of it.
The mission will be live-streamed beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube channel.
The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for the mission, NASA said.
This mission, named NROL-129, will be the first USSF mission from Wallops Flight Facility and the NRO’s first dedicated launch from Wallops.