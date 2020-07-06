Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a 79-year-old man who was reportedly last seen on July 4th.
The Frederick Police Department said someone reported Don Edward Priester missing on Sunday. The person told police they had last seen Priester the previous day in the 300 block of Manor Court.
Priester is five-foot-eight and weighs 250 pounds, police said. He also has blue eyes, gray hair and glasses.
Police said he may also be driving a 2016 Yamaha scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-600-2102 or 301-600-TIPS, text 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.