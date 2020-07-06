SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have closed at least three businesses in Montgomery County that were not following local and state coronavirus-related reopening rules, the county said Monday.
Among the businesses closed were two hookah bars: The Vibes Hookah Lounge in Rockville and Cabana Hookah Lounge in Silver Spring, officials said in a news release. Hookah bars are not among the businesses allowed to reopen as part of the second phase of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.
The Palisades Lounge restaurant and bar in Silver Spring was also shut down for a liquor violation and for not following social distancing rules. The county said inspectors had visited the establishment multiple times prior to it being shut down.
Officials said they have also received multiple reports of staff members at the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg not wearing masks. An inspector visited the restaurant on July 2 and gave management a verbal warning.
The county plans to send an inspector to the restaurant again after it reopens on Thursday.
In total, the county said inspectors have visited more than 1,900 businesses.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.