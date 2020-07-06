SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Officials fined at least three businesses in Montgomery County that were not following local and state coronavirus-related reopening rules, the county said.

Among the businesses fined were two hookah bars: The Vibes Hookah Lounge in Rockville and Cabana Hookah Lounge in Silver Spring, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The Palisades Lounge restaurant and bar in Silver Spring was fined for a liquor violation and for not following social distancing rules. The county said inspectors had visited the establishment multiple times.

Officials said they have also received multiple reports of staff members at the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg not wearing masks. An inspector visited the restaurant on July 2 and gave management a verbal warning.

The county plans to send an inspector to the restaurant again after it reopens on Thursday.

In total, the county said inspectors have visited more than 1,900 businesses.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the businesses had been closed due to failure to follow coronavirus-related restrictions. On Monday, the county sent out a news release saying they were closed, which they later said was incorrect.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.