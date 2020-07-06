ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After months shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, most Anne Arundel County library buildings will reopen Monday.

Masks are required to enter any of the buildings, and the number of people inside will be limited to follow government guidelines.

Hours beginning July 6: Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday – Thursday, 3 pm – 6 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am – 12 pm.

Locations include:

Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive

Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Avenue

Busch Annapolis: 1410 West Street (opening July 22)

Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road

Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: Westfield Annapolis Mall (across from Crate and Barrel)

Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive

Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane

Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway

Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road

Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common

Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road

Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road

Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road

Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road

Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road

Book returns will only be accepted via the book drops, newspapers are not available and returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being processed.

The libraries will not be charging an overdue fine while items are in quarantine.

In-person programs are still canceled until further notice and study room use will be limited.

Check out their list of limited or unavailable services here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.