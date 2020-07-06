BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blue Water Baltimore’s Waterkeeper team is on the scene at a plume that’s spreading into the Inner Harbor through the Canton Waterfront Park.
BREAKING: Our Waterkeeper team is on the scene at a plume that's spreading into the Inner Harbor via Canton Waterfront Park. (1/3) #Baltimore #BaltimoreHarbor pic.twitter.com/EY3H2BoOsr
— Blue Water Baltimore (@BlueWaterBmore) July 6, 2020
They said the plume is caused by a water main break at 900 South Robinson Street.
The Baltimore Waterkeeper is on the scene working with DPW now.
While they’re not sure, they have alerted the Coast Guard and the Department of Public Works.
(3/3) If you see anything that could be related to this plume:
– Call 311 to notify the City and make a report.
– Call MDE at 866-MDE-GOTO.
– Make a report to us online or through our hotline: https://t.co/3SZSwoR9eW
– CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY if you see any dumping in action.
— Blue Water Baltimore (@BlueWaterBmore) July 6, 2020
This story is developing. Check back for updates.