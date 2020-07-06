CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Near 70K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blue Water Baltimore’s Waterkeeper team is on the scene at a plume that’s spreading into the Inner Harbor through the Canton Waterfront Park.

 

They said the plume is caused by a water main break at 900 South Robinson Street.

The Baltimore Waterkeeper is on the scene working with DPW now.

While they’re not sure, they have alerted the Coast Guard and the Department of Public Works.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

