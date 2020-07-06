MARYLAND (WJZ) — Maryland State Police report 90 impaired drivers were arrested over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, compared to 85 in 2019.
Fifteen of the arrests were made by troopers on the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Team. They said the average BAC was .16 which is more than twice the legal limit.
Troopers issued 4,146 traffic citations and 3,817 warnings during the holiday weekend, which they say is also a slight increase from last year.