FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Sykesville man has died after he was injured in a crash in Frederick County over the weekend.
Troopers responded at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to a multi-vehicle collision on Maryland Rt. 31 at Clemsonville Road.
They learned there were two vehicles involved in the crash, a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and a red Toyota Corolla passenger vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota, 20-year-old Duncan Hobby from Sykesville died from injuries sustained during the crash.
His two passengers were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Terry Alan Becker, of Hampstead was not injured. The crash is being investigated by TFC C. Silver of the Frederick Barrack.